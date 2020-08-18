Police raid city garage, find 96 vehicle number plates

By Benson Tumusiime

The Police Flying Squad have busted a car racket and recovered 96 number plates of various vehicles from a garage in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

The police raided the garage in Kikandwa Zone, Mengo, at the weekend during an intelligence-led operation.

The suspected criminals had dismantled the vehicles into spare parts which they would sell separately.

The recovered number plates belonged to cars stolen from unknown victims in various parts of the country.

It was not readily established whether the victims were killed or assaulted during the theft of their cars.

The operation followed a tip police received from Busia District that there was gang of criminals who steal cars from the border with Kenya and bring them to Kampala where they disassemble them into spare parts and sell them separately to mechanics.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that the Flying Squad were holding a resident of Kabulengwa in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District as a suspect.

He said the suspect was arrested driving a vehicle that had been stolen from Busia, and was tracked by security cameras in Kampala.

“[He] first ran away from arrest but he was tracked until he was arrested at his workplace in Makayi Zone, Kikandwa in Rubaga Division,” Mr Onyango said.

He also told Daily Monitor that upon arrest, police officers recovered 96 number plates of different vehicles and five spare parts, including a cabin, engine, springs and tyres.

Mr Onyango said police are still trying to trace the owners of the number plates to help detectives know the circumstances under which they reached the garage.

“If the owners of the recovered number plates are not traced, police will advertise them in newspapers, but as of now, we call everyone who lost his number plate or vehicle to go to [Kampala] Central Police Station and ask where the Flying Squad is for assistance,” he added.