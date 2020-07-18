Police recover coffin, cross inside Bobi Wine supporter’s car
Saturday July 18 2020
Police in Jinja City have recovered a small coffin and wooden cross allegedly from one of the cars belonging to People Power supporters.
The bizarre development occurred on Saturday morning in Bugembe Town Council where Kyadondo East MP Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was being hosted on a local radio station, Baba FM, owned by Jinja West MP Moses Balyeku.
Both items were recovered from a Toyota Ipsum, which, according to one of the people on the entourage, was being used to bypass major roadblocks under the pretext of going for a burial.
Bobi Wine, an aspiring presidential candidate says he's in the area for 'consultation' ahead of the 2021 elections in which he is seeking the presidency.
Meanwhile, there is heavy deployment on all major roads entering Jinja City, right from Ambercourt roundabout, Police roundabout, Jinja-Kamuli roundabout and Busoga Kingdom head offices where Baba FM radio station is located.
The Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Dauda Hiriga Were, who is overseeing the security, declined to comment on the matter, instead referring journalists to the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, who was yet to speak to the media by the time of filling this story.
Only a handful of People Power supporters have been allowed outside the radio premises.