Police recover abandoned bomb in Mbale

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police on Tuesday recovered a bomb that had been abandoned in Bugema ‘A’ village, Bukasakya Sub- County in Mbale district.

Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Robert Tukei says the explosive device was discovered by the local community who alerted Police and bomb experts from Bugema army barracks.

“It’s true the suspected bomb was recovered in Mbale district and a joint security operation rushed to the scene and we recovered the bomb. Information has been shared with the sister security force UPDF 3rd Division Bugema,” said Mr Tukei.

He said the bomb was handed over to UPDF for further investigation and management.

Bomb experts fenced off the scene at around 4:00pm before the device was taken away for further investigations.

Police commended the residents for reporting the matter to Police because the explosives could have landed in the wrong hands.

They urged the public to be cautious of strange looking objects

However, Musa walimbwa, a resident said that they suspect the bomb was planted recently by unknown people.

“This is dangerous to our lives and we need to be extra careful. We are happy that we saw the bomb early before it exploded and we informed police but we don’t know what will happen to us,” Mr Walimbwa said.

Past incidences

In 2013, Police in Mbale recovered two old bombs abandoned on the outskirts of Mbale municipality.

In 2011, Revelers at a bar in Mbale were thrown into a scare after two suspected bombs were found abandoned at a popular bar.