Police seek help to identify bodies found on Expressway

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police are yet to identify two men in their twenties whose bodies were retrieved from a swamp below Nambigirwa Bridge on Entebbe Expressway on Wednesday.

The bodies of the two men were spotted by locals on Wednesday morning who called the police.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the residents in the area did not know the two people.

“It appears that the bodies have been in water for a few days. It was also difficult to know at the scene whether they were killed or died due to other causes. The bodies were taken for postmortem,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Entebbe Expressway has had high crime rate since it is isolated and has no security lights at night. The CCTV cameras on the road have also been affected by lighting. Being isolated, the expressway has been an ideal place for criminals to dump bodies.

Police said they are also reviewing the CCTV footage on the expressway to see if the deceased were captured by the cameras.

Mr Owoyesigyire urged members of the public, who have missing male relatives in their early twenties, to visit the city mortuary and see if they are the ones.

“If we are able to identify the relatives, we shall be able to get leads on how they ended up at the crime scene,” he said.

Homicide cases in the country have continued to increase in the country.

The 2019 police crime report indicated that 4,718 homicide cases were reported compared to 4,497 registered in 2018. This means on average an illegally killing carried out every two hours.

The total number of homicide cases in 2019 is a 4.9 per cent increase compared to 2018.

Previously

Issue. In September last year, armed criminals shot dead Joshua Nteireho Rushegera and Merina Tumukunde a few metres away from the new crime scene. Police failed to get footage of the last minutes of the shooting despite the place having several CCTV cameras.

Nteireho was shot dead near a car he had been driving while Tumukunde was shot inside the car between 10:30pm and 11pm near Nambigirwa Bridge on the Entebbe Expressway on September 5, 2019.

Investigators suspect that the land wrangles Rushegera had with his cousins, a money lending business and gold transactions could have led to his assassination.

So far a total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the murder, been interrogated and released.

abagala@ug.nationmedia.com