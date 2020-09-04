Police station closed after officers show Covid-19 signs

By Benson Tumusiime

Kampala Metropolitan Police said yesterday it had closed one of its stations in metropolitan north area.

Namalere Police Station under Kasangati Police Division was closed yesterday morning shortly after eight police officers at the station showed signs of Covid-19 infection.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, confirmed the closure of the station.

“We have temporarily closed Namalere Police Station because eight of our officers have shown and developed the signs of Covid-19. Police has started working with the Ministry of Health to cross-check with the contacts of our officers such that they are tested,” Mr Onyango said.

He said in the meantime, the division police commander for Kasangati has been tasked to increase the patrolling system within the area and to direct the public to use the main station at Kasangati to continue accessing police services.

The local chairperson, Mr Fred Kiwanuka, told Daily Monitor that the community is scared because some residents had been interacting with the police officers.

“At Namalere Police Station here, the officer-in-charge was the first person to develop and show signs of Covid-19 and now there are eight more police officers. We are scared because members of the community cannot afford the testing charges that were announced by government,” Mr Kiwanuka said.