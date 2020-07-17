Police still waiting on suspected rapist to claim abandoned car

The recovering victim told Police that the suspect heard a vehicle heading towards their direction at Kidawalime-Nyenga Road in Bukaya and he fled into the sugarcane plantation, leaving her inside the car.

According to Ms Butoto, the suspect instead drove along a feeder road towards Nyenga where there is a sugarcane plantation and raped his victim.

By PHILIP WAFULA & DENIS EDEMA

Police in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District are still waiting on the driver of a black Toyota Harrier Reg. No. UBE 249X which they say was abandoned by a fleeing suspected rapist a week ago.

The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, on Thursday said the suspect who abandoned the vehicle with his unconscious 20-year-old victim in the passenger seat, is yet to show up.

When this reporter visited Njeru Police Station on Thursday, the vehicle was still rooted to the same spot it was when it was impounded on July 10.

Ms Butoto, who declined to divulge further information because the matter is still under investigation, said police is gathering "as much information as possible" to charge the elusive suspect with attempted rape.

The Njeru Police Boss, Mr Hillary Mukiza, earlier said investigations are 'on track' and they are going to review surveillance footage from the New Bridge and follow-up on leads to catch a break in the case.

"We are doing our best and making progress in this matter," Mr Mukiza said.

Advertisement

The case

A 20-year-old woman early this week told detectives at Njeru Police Station that she was raped by a man "in his 50s" who later fled the scene and abandoned her in the car.

Ms Butoto, while quoting multiple sources, said the lady, who works at Nyanza Textile Industry Limited (Nytil), was trying to beat the 7pm curfew when she flagged down her attacker for a lift to Bugembe, on the outskirts of Jinja City.

According to Ms Butoto, the suspect instead drove along a feeder road towards Nyenga where there is a sugarcane plantation and raped his victim.

The recovering victim told Police that the suspect heard a vehicle heading towards their direction at Kidawalime-Nyenga Road in Bukaya and he fled into the sugarcane plantation, leaving her inside the car.