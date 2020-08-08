Police to regulate numbers at rallies – EC

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a compressive set of guidelines to be adhered to by presidential aspirants as they undergo the pre-nomination, nomination and campaign processes ahead of the general elections slated for early next year.

The guidelines issued will, according to the EC leadership, have to be adhered and observed with strong compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health.

While addressing the media on the progress of the Roadmap for next year’s polls at the EC headquarters in Kampala on Friday, the Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said Presidential aspirants including President Museveni will be allowed to have a convoy of not more than two cars during nominations.

“Aspiring candidates are advised to use only two vehicles for purposes of their nominations; and each vehicle should not carry more than four persons including the driver. Each of the vehicle shall bear a police sticker,” he said, adding: “For avoidance of doubt, if the incumbent President is an aspiring candidate, he shall use such a number as is an ordinary attached to his office.”

The EC however strongly advised aspirants to access downloadable versions of the nomination forms from the commission’s website to regulate the number of people at the EC offices.

Justice Byabakam also revealed that they had received communication from Parliament notifying them of the new constituencies which he said will need more funding. Last month, the government through Parliament approved the creation of more counties leading to an increase from 296 to the 353 seats that will be accommodated in Parliament after next year’s elections.

“As EC we are on the drawing board to establish how much more money we need for the whole exercise, these latest entrants do present us with challenges. We have to revise our budgets upwards,” he said.

Police to determine, regulate numbers

The Justice Byabakama-led Commission gave Uganda Police the discretion to inspect, assess and if deemed fit, the chosen is cleared to hold the said meeting. Justice Byabakama emphasized the meeting venues have to be open places and not exceeding 6.00pm.

“Conveners of meetings should notify police authority in the respective area on the identified venues which shall be inspected for suitability in regard to compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines,” Justice Byabakama told the media.

When asked why Police have been bestowed with discretion to determine numbers at public gatherings, Justice Byabakama said: “It is not for police to give permission. It is to enable police to ascertain whether candidates will meet the standards stipulated.”

It was also revealed that the election exercise for the special interest Groups (SIG) would commence next week. The exercise will start with the voting of Older Persons at Village levels on Tuesday 11th August, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on Thursday 13th and end on Monday 17th August with voting for youth.