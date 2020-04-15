Police track gang to hideout, kill two

By James Kabengwa

The killing of two notorious members of a criminal group the ‘jungle gang’ was a close coordination between residents and the police in Nateete, Rubaga Division in Kampala City.

On the fateful day, according to deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigire, the duo, part of a group of 10 thugs, had been on a robbing spree in Nateete.

Residents sounded an alarm to the police and a combined pursuit was launched leading to an eventual killing of the two who have since been identified by police as Bonny and Kizza aged between 20 and 23 years, respectively.

“A joint security team shot and killed two thugs,” Owoyesigire told this newspaper.

“(On Monday) they had robbed people and police was informed and they started chasing them. It’s alleged that they used to leave their hideout heading to various places to rob and they then go back and hide in the swamps,” Owoyegigire said.

The suspects, according to police and residents, had a temporary structure ‘the ‘jungle’ in a swamp located at Mirembe zone, a few metres from Nateete Taxi Park, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Residents had known about them from their terror activities on robbery using clubs and pangas. And they have been known locally as the ’jungle gang’.

On the day they were killed, other than household items, electrical appliances, pangas, some stained with blood, and marijuana, were recovered.

Other gang members were wounded before escaping and disappearing into the swamp.

“The man hunt for the eight other thugs who ran away is ongoing and we appeal to members of the public with information or if you see anyone with a bullet wound to inform Police in confidence,” Owoyesigire said.

The development came as good news to the leaders of Nateete with one local leader chairman for Nateete Central A zone, Mr Phillip Magambo, expressing optimism on security relief.

“They have been a high local problem. I am calling upon residents to intensify working and earning, avoiding crime,” Mr Magambo said.

Meanwhile, in nearby Kyengera, police are investigating two cases of alleged mob action that happened over the weekend, Kampala metropolitan police police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said in a statement.

“The first incident occurred on Friday 10/4/2020, where Nsengiyinva Jean Cloude was beaten at around 10:00pm on the allegation of attempting to rape a woman in the area of Mugongo A zone,” Mr Onyango said.