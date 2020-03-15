Police arrest two sons of detained Gen Tumukunde

By DERRICK WANDERA

KAMPALA- Police have arrested two sons of Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the former Minister for Security, who two days ago, was arrested by a combination of army and police operatives.

Multiple sources on Sunday told Daily Monitor that Mr Philip Tumukunde and Mr Amanya Ndahura Tumukunde, were on Saturday night picked from their home in Kololo and taken to Jinja Road Police Station where they are detained.

“The police came in and arrested them and took them to different police stations at about 1pm on Saturday. Family members have not been given chance to meet access them and we don’t know whether they will be produced in court,” a source who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said on Sunday that they are holding one person on charges of treason while the rest face charges of obstructing arrest.

“We are following up the matter and our team is examining their statements. They will be produced in court after the process. Among the 15 are 11 men and four women,” Mr Enanga said.

At about 7pm on Thursday, a joint team of military and police operatives raided Gen Tumukunde’s office in Kololo, Kampala.

They forced the gate open and accessed the premises where Gen Tumukunde was with his aides.

Tororo North Member of Parliament, Ms Annett Nyakecho, who was with the group at the time, was also arrested.

The team that raided Gen Tumukunde’s offices was led by the Director of the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate, Ms Grace Akullo, and Mr Elly Womanya, the head of Special Investigations Division of the police.

Early this month Lt Gen Tumukunde announced that he would stand for president in 2021.

On Tuesday, he met with the police leadership over his planned meetings ahead of the 2021 general elections after the Electoral Commission gave him green light to proceed with the consultations.