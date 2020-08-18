Police warn civilians attacking, disarming officers

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police have warned of serious consequences to members of the public that have started disarming and beating their officers on duty.

Two incidents have been reported in which police officers have been disarmed by civilians in just two days.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said attacks on police officers on duty are illegal and the public should desist from it since they can lead to deaths and injuries to innocent people.

“We want to inform the public and motorists that such conduct puts their lives in danger and the lives of other road users and bystanders. You can imagine eight bullets yesterday could have injured several members in the public. It also puts the lives of officers in danger,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

The latest incident happened yesterday during the youth elections in which Police Constable Jack Rutabaleka was disarmed by people at a polling centre at Kiyaga Zone, Bwaise I, Kawempe Division in Kampala City. The locals later handed over the gun to the officer, but he opened a criminal case at Kawempe Police Station.

Six people and the area Local Council chairman, who allegedly participated in the disarmament of the police officer, are on the run on charges of attempted robbery of a gun and assault.

Severity

This is the sixth incident in which police officers on duty are attacked by civilians in just two months.

Advertisement

On Sunday, another incident happened at a traffic police checkpoint at Buloba on Mityana Road, where a civilian was seen in a video clip grabbing a gun from a police officer, Constable Tonny Ogwang, leading to a shooting and a fight.

The police officers were able to defeat the suspect, but he managed to flee the scene. One car in which one of the suspects occupied was impounded by the police.

“By these actions, the two drivers committed very serious motoring offences of obstruction, insulting police officers on duty, attempted robbery of the gun and dangerous driving,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that they are still looking for the suspects.

A few weeks ago, a civilian that police officers from Old Kampala Police Station had gone to arrest, attempted to grab a gun from the police officer leading to several gunshots.

In January, civilians killed a police officer in Moyo District after disarming him.