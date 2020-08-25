Police wrong to block Bobi Wine from radio - EC

By DERRICK WANDERA

The Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, has said police and other security personnel should stop blocking presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and other aspirants from accessing radio.

During a meeting with the EC yesterday, the Kyadondo East MP accused police and other security agencies of continuously blocking him from accessing the electronic media.

Justice Byabakama confirmed to Daily Monitor that Bobi Wine raised the complaint but said it was wrong for police to curtail such freedom.

“If Mr Kyagulanyi is being blocked from accessing radio, then we shall address this matter with the authorities immediately but it is not good. All aspirants from all political parties ought to work together and they should work within the guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

In July, police in Jinja tried to stop Bobi Wine from speaking on a local radio and attempted to enter the studio but were denied access. They stayed at the station and later ordered Bobi Wine out of Jinja town immediately after the show.

Last month, police blocked Bobi Wine from accessing BCU radio in Mbale where he had paid Shs1.2m for air time to be hosted between 9am to 12pm. In the process, chaos ensued forcing police to fire live bullets and teargas to disperse his supporters.

Police officers who commanded the operation have since been sued by Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine is not the only Opposition politician who has been blocked from accessing radio. In July, police in Jinja blocked Democratic Party President General, Mr Nobert Mao, from accessing Victoria Broad Link Radio for a Sunday political talk show.

Advertisement

The station manager had on July 29, written to Kiira Regional Police and Jinja Covid-19 Taskforce informing them that the radio would host Mr Mao on a talk show, either physically or via Zoom.

Bobi Wine also cited the delayed gazetting of his party logo and police stopping his consultative meetings, among other challenges.

Justice Byabakama said: “We have received all these complaints and we shall handle them and give them comprehensive responses. .”