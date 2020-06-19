By ANTHONY WESAKA

KAMPALA- Mr Anatoli Muleterwa, a senior police officer, who was last week fined Shs50 million to compensate for the illegal auctioning of a stolen vehicle to his wife at only Shs1 million, has appealed the decision.

Mr Muleterwa, the head of Community Policing Department, in his notice of appeal, says he is dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court in Kampala, hence this appeal notice to the Court of Appeal.

"Take notice that the 2nd defendant (Anatoli Muleterwa), being dissatisfied with the judgment of her Lordship Justice Lydia Mugambe, intends to appeal against the whole judgment to the Court of Appeal," reads in part Mr Muleterwa's notice of appeal dated June 11.

Through his lawyers, Mr Muleterwa has asked the High Court to avail him with a certified copy of the judgment to enable them formulate grounds of appeal.

On June 10, Justice Lydia Mugambe in her judgment, held that the alleged auctioning of the car in question, (a pick-up), was done at the time when its search was on and that the Assistant Commissioner of Police Muleterwa, was fully aware of its search.

The said car had been stolen from the parking yard of Makerere University Main Library in 2008, where it was parked.

It was later recovered from Kisenyi (downtown Kampala), where it was being used for hire services.

The car in question belonged to a one Ms Adrine Kemirembe, although at the time it was stolen, it was being driven by her husband, Mr Alex Ssebagala who had gone to Makerere University to do his research dissertation.

“I find that the 2nd respondent (Muleterwa), a police officer, who was fully aware of the search operation for the lost car at the material time, was grossly involved in the misappropriation of the plaintiff’s car. The plaintiff’s car was sold to the 2nd defendant’s wife illegally,” Justice Mugambe ruled.

“The 2nd defendant (Muleterwa), is warned seriously to desist from using his office to the prejudice of unsuspecting citizens. In addition, the 2nd defendant shall pay Shs50 million of the plaintiff’s total award or be committed to civil prison.”

The total compensation awarded to Ms Kemirembe included; Shs120 million as special damages to atone for loss of income since her stolen vehicle could be hired out on daily basis, and Shs150 million as general damages.

She was also compensated with Shs12 million which was the market value of the stolen car, costs of the law suit, including interest of 15 per cent per annum from the date of filing the law suit until payment in full.

The rest of the total award compensation (about Shs282 million), will be paid by the Attorney General, in his capacity as the government chief legal adviser since the auctioning of the said car was done by the police, a government entity.

Further in her ruling, Justice Mugambe rejected the defence of Mr Muleterwa, who at the time was a Community Liaison Officer at Kampala Central Police Station.

In his written statement, the senior police officer claimed he had got complaints from the custodian about the congestion in the store and parking yard.

To that effect, Mr Muleterwa said that he applied to court for warrant of disposal of unclaimed properties and that indeed court issued the said orders for a police public auction.

He added that the court, on being satisfied with his request, appointed bailiffs of Mpiima Associates to conduct a public auction of the said unclaimed properties, including the said stolen car.