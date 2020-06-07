Policeman arrested for hiring out his uniform at Shs10, 000

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Police in Mbarara District in western Uganda are holding one of their colleagues, Mr David Kibwika, on allegations of hiring out his uniform to a civilian at Shs10,000.

Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira told journalists that traffic officers at a checkpoint in Isingiro District on Thursday intercepted a purported police constable riding a motorcycle carrying a female passenger. When asked for a police identification card, he did have it.

It later turned out that the man is a civilian and the passenger his wife.

‘’On June 4, 2020 at around 1700hrs at Mile 6 along Mbarara-Isingiro Road in Isingiro District, traffic officers who were manning a check point stopped someone riding a motorcycle fully clad in a Uganda Police uniform with a female passenger,’’ Mr Kasasira said.

He said after the arrest, the cyclist identified himself as Reuben Gumisiriza, a 24-year-old self-employed and resident of Nyakabiingo cell, Kashinya Parish, Kakanju Sub County, Bushenyi District.

Gumisiriza was charged with possession of government stores and impersonation after confessing to have hired the uniform at Shs10,000 from police constable Kibwika who is attached to Nyakaizi police post in Kakooba Division, Mbarara municipality.

Mr Kasasira said the suspect was transferred to Mbarara central police station before PC Kibwika, 53, was also arrested as investigations continue.

‘’The suspect was transferred from Isingiro to Mbarara for further management. PC Kibwika, 53, has also been arrested and charged with scandalous behaviour,’’ Mr Kasasira.

However, PC Kibwika has reportedly denied hiring out his uniform.

‘’He is denying any involvement, and he says he is not aware how that guy got the uniform. We started investigations into the case. He has recorded a statement and he will appear before a disciplinary court in Mbarara,’’ Mr Kasasira added.

Advertisement