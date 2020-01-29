By JOSEPHINE NNABBAALE

A policeman in Kassanda District is on the run after he allegedly shot a 13- year- old boy killing him instantly.

Kassanda District Police Commander, Mr Daniel Ogwellan said the suspect, Mr Franco Ogu attached to Bukuya Police Station shot the boy on Tuesday at around 7pm in Bukuya Town.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Maniro, a pupil at St. Mathias Primary School in Bukuya Town Council.

“When Mr Ogu was informed of a stray dog which was terrorising residents, he picked a gun and in the process of trying to shoot the dog, a stray bullet hit the boy,” Mr Ogwellan said on Wednesday.

After the shooting, the DPC said Ogu returned the gun to the station and disappeared.

“Tentatively, we have preferred murder charges against him,” he added.

Mr Ogwellan said they examined the deceased’s body and scene of crime and later took the body to Kassanda Health Centre IV for autopsy.

The deceased’s father, Mr Steven Mbonye, asked police to hunt for the suspect so that he faces the law.

“I don’t really think my son looked like a dog for him to shoot him. It is really confusing and we will not rest until he tells us why he killed him,” he said.