Political faces of Mbarara, Hoima, Fort Portal, Gulu cities

By Monitor Team

As the 2021 general election draws closer, new faces that recently won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries are making news across the new cities.

In Mbarara City North, Mr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari won the NRM party flag with 66 per cent. He defeated eight candidates: Mr Michael Tusiime, Mr Apollo Rutaaba, Mr Nassulu Karungi, Mr Senex Agaba, Mr Julius Matsiko, Ms Zainab Nabwami, Mr Taitus Ahereza, and Ms Patricia Kabahango.

Mr Rukaari is a businessman with interests in real estate, warehousing and procurement, besides farming.

He holds an honorary doctorate awarded by the United Graduate College & Seminary International as an eminent personality and a successful businessman in Uganda. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies, and a Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences both from Makerere University.

Mr Rukaari was elected the chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League in 2015.

He campaigned on “empowering people through education, skilling, and mobilisation to be in charge of their destiny.”

One of his challengers in the next election is Mr Celestine Mugisha of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Democracy and Development Studies from Uganda Martyrs University and a Diploma in Law from the Law Development Centre.

Advertisement

“As ANT, we are very prepared to take on the NRM flag bearer. I am ready for the showdown. It is up to the people of Mbarara City North to decide what they want. I am a servant leader,” Mr Mugisha says.

In Mbarara City South, Mr Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama, 33, won the NRM party flag. He got 67.2 per cent of the votes, defeating Mr Deus Tumusiime, Mr Emmy Mbarebaki, Mr Shaffiq Imam Kajiiko and Mr Seth Muyambi.

Mr Mpaka, who owns Mbarara City Football Club, is the Western Youth MP and son of the State minister for Animal Industry and Isingiro North MP, Maj (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama.

He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Information Technology from Uganda Martyrs University and a Master’s of International Business Administration from ESLSCA Business School, France.

Mr Mpaka campaigned on “employment for youth, improvement of household incomes, establishing industrial park and promotion of development and sports.”

Mr Bright Muhumuza of the National Unity Platform (NUP ), says he is ready to faceoff with Mr Mpaka. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies from Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and a Master’s in Local Governance from the same institution.

“People are yearning for change. That is why most of the incumbents have been defeated. Now that those who had a lot of money have been defeated, NUP will easily ride through...,” Mr Muhumuza said.

Fort Portal City Woman MP

Ms Linda Irene Mugisa defeated three other women in the Fort Portal City Woman MP race. Ms Mugisa polled 14,646 votes, followed by Ms Sylvia Rwabwogo (5,268 votes), Ms Judith Mukidi (2,071 votes) while Sylvia Kihunde got 592 votes.

Ms Mugisha is not new to politics. She is well equipped with a vast leadership and political experience that spans a period of 20-year service as a councillor and secretary in Kabarole Local Government Council. She is also a community development scientist with advocacy and counselling skills and has worked with some non-governmental organisations.

Ms Mugisha holds a Bachelor’s of Social and Community Development degree from Mountain of the Moon University, a Diploma in Counselling Psychology from Uganda Martyrs University, and certificates in gender and development, policy making and implementation in Local Government, Finance Business and Customer Management.

She is likely to tussle it out with Ms Constance Kabatalesa Adyeeri of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Ms Mastula Saidi Kirokimu (Independent) and Ms Kansiime Marjorie Annet of ANT.

“I remember the years she (Mugisha) was a councillor and the things she did during her regime up to now. We still appreciate,” Ms Olive Tumuhamya, a resident, says.

Mr Alex Ruhunda, the current Fort Portal Municipality MP, also won the NRM flag. He defeated Mr Akright Hussein and Mr Newton Kiiza. His likely challengers in the next election are Mr Ajuna Daka of FDC, Mr Aloysius Bingi Araali (Independent) and Mr Ronald Kalyebara of ANT.

In Fort Portal North Division, Burahya County’s Margaret Muhanga Mugisa defeated Mr Solomon Ruhundwa and Mr Steven Kaliba, a former Fort Portal Municipality MP. Her challengers are likely to be Mr Solomon Ruhundwa (Independent), who lost in NRM primaries and Ms Atuhaire Jacqueline Adyeeri of ANT.

Ms Violet Kabasindi won the NRM flag for Hoima City Woman MP. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Nkumba University, and a Diploma in Accounting from Nkumba University. She completed her O-Level at Kyebambe Girls Secondary School in Fort Portal and A-Level at Makerere High School.

Ms Kabasindi has been the executive director of Development Initiative International. She is likely to face off with Ms Asinansi Nyakato of FDC.

Mr Jonard Asiimwe, who won the Hoima City East NRM primaries, is likely to face Dr Patrick Mwesigwa Isingoma (Independent). Dr Joseph Ruyonga, the winner of the Hoima City West NRM flag, is likely to face Ismail Kasule of ANT.

Ms Nancy Atimango took the NRM flag in Gulu East MP seat. Ms Atimango got 4,057 votes while her rival, Ms Christen Atimango, polled 330 votes.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business majoring in accounts from Gulu University. Ms Atimango also has a Diploma in Education majoring in accounts and commerce from Unyama National Teachers’ Training College in Gulu. She has taught at Kitgum High School, worked at Mighty Fire FM Radio Station and at National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Kampala as a corporate officer.

Mr Robert Roly Olara won in Gulu West. He got 775 votes while Patrick Kinyera polled 754 votes. Mr Olara attended Unifant Primary School, Layibi College. He went to Busoga High School for A-Level before joining Makerere University, where he obtained a Degree in Social Sciences.

He is a pastor at Show Time Ministries International and has investments in education in Gulu City.