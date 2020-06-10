Politicians, soldiers mourn Gen Ggwanga

By James Kabengwa & Risdel Kasasira

The death of Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga yesterday drew eulogies from friends, politicians and top military officers.

Maj Gen Ggwanga, 68, died a month after being admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala following an illness which the army said they were still waiting for the medical report to ascertain.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the Deputy UPDF spokesperson, told journalists that they agreed with the deceased’s family on a tentative programme to bury him on Friday in Mityana District.

“There will be no vigils both in Kampala and in the village. We shall allow selected UPDF officers and family members to attend the burial,” he said.

Lt Col Akiiki also said Maj Gen Kasirye will be buried with military honours.

Earlier admission

In April, Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson, tweeted that Maj Gen Ggwanga had been admitted to Mbuya military hospital after social media reports claimed that the deceased was under military arrest.

“Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga has been admitted to the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya. Doctors are taking care of him and there is no reason to speculate on his current whereabouts. He is not under any form of arrest,” Brig Karemire said.

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential adviser on Special Operations yesterday tweeted: “Very, very sad to hear about the passing of a great soldier and a good friend, General Kasirye Ggwanga. We just spoke weeks ago and he was in a jolly mood. Rest in peace General.” Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the former Security minister, said in a short video posted on his twitter page praising the deceased as “a great fighter and distinguished veteran.”

“Gen Ggwanga was a great fighter and a distinguished veteran. Allow me to pass condolences to his family, especially his children, wife and of course to the entire UPDF fraternity,” he said.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, said he and Maj Gen Ggwanga had “agreed to disagree” on many things but they remained friends.

“The news of the death Gen Kasirye Ggwanga is shocking. I had the opportunity of being his personal friend over a long time. We agreed and disagreed on many things, but everytime I met him, there was a lot to learn. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mr Joseph Luzige, the chairperson of Mityana District, described the late as a “hero” for radical proposals to develop agriculture when he served as the area political leader in 2001.

“We are saddened by his death on Heroes Day. It is symbolic of his heroic life of agitating for community but specifically agricultural development,” he said.

The army and the family yesterday held a meeting in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, at the home of the deceased’s elder brother Yowana Batista Kasirye to work out a tentative burial arrangement programme.

The family requested government for special permission to allow Gen Kasirye’s relatives and children travel from the United States to attend his burial.

But Information minister Judith Nabakooba, who was in the meeting, said the matter is complicated due to the suspension of passenger flights, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule.

“It is going to be a challenge but we will see how to go about it. But currently, everyone should remain and mourn from where they are. Covid-19 is still with us,” Ms Nabakooba said.

