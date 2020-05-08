Politics is failing relief food distribution – Basajjabalaba

Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Jolly Tibemanya, said they are investigating cases where people are refusing to distribute food because they do not support donors politically.

The Bushenyi District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Jaffar Basajjabalaba, said because of political interference, they have instructed those planning to donate food not to bother branding their donations.

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

rBusinessman and the Bushenyi District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairman, Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, has accused politicians in the district for failing distribution of relief food to the vulnerable people in the area.

Mr Basajjabalaba who was donating 20.5 tons of maize flour to Bushenyi Covid-19 taskforce on Friday, said him together with Bushenyi District Woman MP, Mary Karoro Okrut, Igara West MP, Raphael Magyezi, and Igara East MP Micheal Mawanda; had mobilized to support residents of Bushenyi District with relief food, but their efforts are being undermined by self-centred people playing cheap politics.

“We decided that we should mobilize support for our people, we first brought 40 tons and now we have brought 20.5 tons of maize flour. Am requesting the RDC that we should not mix politics in this, we should give food to people who deserve it,” he said.

Mr Basajjabalaba said some politicians in the district are using the situation to front their political intentions to the extent of paying LC1s not to distribute food to people with different political views.

“Am told that some leaders who want to contest are giving LCI chairpersons Shs30,000 each not to distribute this food. I have already reported to Lt Col Edith Nakalema about the money being exchanged and if it is proved to be true then that will be unfortunate for them,” he said.

Mr Basajjabalaba said that some people are also rebranding relief food bags by removing the names of real donors and putting theirs.

“We found out that some people are buying food just for political reasons, that is why we have brought food without names of the donors because the purpose is not publicizing ourselves, but rather ensuring that our people get food,” he said.

“We have been combining food donations and distributing it at once, that is why we decided that technical people should be the ones to distribute but not politicians. We shall not accept any donation marked with donors’ names. We also do not want what those who tell us where they want their donations to be taken, we are not playing politics here,’’ he said.