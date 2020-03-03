Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus' as Vatican ups controls

By AFP

Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the Messaggero newspaper report and sources said no statement was expected.

But contacted by AFP, the newspaper's Vatican reporter Gianfranca Soldati said her sources told her "the pope is doing well, continues to work, but wants to recover by staying warm in his Saint Martha residence".

Pope Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy on Sunday, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week because of the cold.

"Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year," the 83-year-old pontiff told a crowd on Saint Peter's Square after suffering two coughing fits while reciting the Angelus Prayer.

The new coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world and Italy is among the worst affected with over 2,000 cases and 52 deaths.

The Argentine-born pope has been seen coughing and blowing his nose for days.

With rumours swirling that the pope himself had come down with COVID-19, the Vatican issued a formal denial on Sunday.

"There is no evidence to suggest a diagnosis of anything other than a slight ailment," a spokesman told AFP.

The pope was tested for the disease last Wednesday after showing cold symptoms following a period outside in the wind.

Cancelled meetings

The Vatican has been projecting an image of calm, releasing a pre-recorded message from the pope on Tuesday and stressing that he is still scheduled to deliver his Angelus Prayer on Sunday.

But the vast crowds that usually throng Saint Peter's Square and the queues that snake in front of the museums are gone.

The Vatican is set to supply staff working in close contact with tourists with masks and gloves, the Messaggero reported.

The pope's planned meeting at the end of March in Assisi with some 2,000 youngsters from 115 counties has been postponed until November because of contagion fears.

Another event with students from around the world that had been scheduled for May has been pushed back to October for the same reason.

The Vatican itself has had at least one coronavirus-related scare.

The offices of a French priest working at the Vatican's ministry of communication were disinfected on Monday, following the quarantine of his community of 20 priests from Rome's Church of St Louis of the French.

They had been in contact with a priest who returned to Paris in mid-February and tested positive for the virus last week.

The quarantine was lifted on Monday after the threat of any further infections were ruled out and the church said it will re-open on Wednesday.

Elderly population

The pope has enjoyed a life of good health despite losing part of a lung as a young man and suffered from sciatica -- a nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.

Yet he rarely cancels appointments and normally takes extra time to mingle with supporters and the faithful.

Vatican experts said fear over the virus in the tiny city state was particularly acute because many residents were elderly.

