Pregnant woman dies on the way to hospital

Thursday May 21 2020

Tragic. Ms Joan Sylivia Ddumba died on her way

Tragic. Ms Joan Sylivia Ddumba died on her way to the hospital. 

  • Issue. Ever since President Museveni declared the virus induced lockdown, some daring women have been seen walking to health facilities for antenatal care which health experts say, it only increases their health risks.
By Rachel Mabala

A 36-year-old woman yesterday passed on while on the way to hospital to give birth.
Joan Sylivia Ddumba, a resident of Buziga, a suburb of Kampala, had earlier alerted her area chairman, Mr Bruno Katongole, of her due date so as to get clearance for a car when going to hospital.

However, Mr Katongole said he had received a call from Ms Ddumba’s friend yesterday saying they were at a nearby clinic and required clearance to get a car to take them to Kibuli Hospital.

Mr Katongole called for a special hire. When he arrived at the clinic, he found Ms Ddumba bleeding heavily and the clinic attendants told him the situation was out of hand.

“Let the government equip these small Health Centers in villages so people can walk in and get helped rather than looking for vehicles here and there,” Mr Katongole said.

The driver rushed the mother of three to Kibuli Hospital but unfortunately they could not make it in time to save her life.

The body has been transferred to Mulago Hospital mortuary. Her husband is in Butambala with no means to travel as a result of the lockdown.

Her brother, Mr Tony Ddumba, said burial will be in Bweyale in Kiryandongo District.

“Joan was our eldest sister who cared for us but due to the lockdown, we failed to save her life and the baby’s,” Mr Ddumba.

rmabala@ug.nationmedia.com

