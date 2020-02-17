By TOM MALABA

The bishop of Kasana - Luwero Diocese, Bishop Paul Semwogerere has called upon mourners to learn to be prepared for death because it is a fact of life.

While eulogizing Monitor Publications Limited board chairperson, Dr Simon Kagugube at requiem mass at St Charles Lwanga in Ntinda, Bishop Semwogerere described death as a journey every human being must undertake.



He said just as Jesus’ disciples who had high hopes in him, so did the Church, the bank, the family in Dr Kagugube, who was also Centenary Bank executive director and chairman Board of Directors at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).



The bishop told mourners that even in the face of death, life must continue.

"We are helpless in the face of death," Bishop Semwogerere noted.

Death leaves us confused but the Bishop urged mourners to always prepare for it.

"Death is a fact of life and when my time comes, I will go," Bishop Semwogerere told the mourners who attended Dr Kagugube’s requiem mass.