President sued over chaos in NRM primaries

BY JULIET KIGONGO & ANTHONY WESAKA

President Museveni has been sued in his capacity as the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party for allegedly being responsible for the chaotic party primaries last Friday.

The petitioner, Mr Jackson Ntwatwa, who filed the suit in the High Court in Kampala yesterday, states that the directive by Mr Museveni a few days to the primaries, to allow unregistered party members to vote contravened the NRM constitution.

“A declaration that the directive of the 1st respondent (President Museveni) to allow all persons with a national ID to vote in the party primaries even if not a registered member, was illegal contrary to the constitution of the National Resistance Movement,” Mr Ntwatwa states in his petition.

“The 2nd and 3rd respondent (NRM and EC of NRM), failed to organise a free and fair elections and did not resist such directives issued by the 1 respondent (Mr Museveni), which directive violated Section 44 1, 2, and b of the constitution of the NRM, which caused violence and rigging of the elections,” he further contends.

In his affidavit, Mr Ntwatwa contends that he is a member of NRM and a good supporter of President Museveni. However, he says that following the issuance of the party’s electoral road map in July, he was nominated by the party’s electoral commission to stand for the position of MP for Nakifuma constituency and that the polling date had initially been set for September 10.