Priest arrested over faking own kidnap- police

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police in Kampala have arrested Rev Isaac Mwesigwa who was last week found in Soroti District in eastern Uganda days after he went missing.

Rev Mwesigwa told police and journalists that he had been kidnapped by armed men and driven to Soroti District on his way to deliver his research work at Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

Rev Mwesigwa will be produced in court tomorrow (Friday) on allegations of giving false information to a public officer, according to CID spokesman Charles Twine.

“The court where he was going to be produced is closed today. He has been detained at Jinja Road Police Station. He will be produced in the same court tomorrow,” Mr Twine told this reporter on Thursday.

He had told police that he was abandoned by the kidnapers at St Peter's Cathedral in Soroti town at about 4 am on February 12, 2020 before he was later received by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, who was in the area for a pastoral activity.

However, police obtained CCTV footage showing that he had exited his car without any attack from anyone.