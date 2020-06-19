Private school teachers face it rough in lockdown

By Monitor Team

Many teachers employed in private schools and those working in public institutions under private arrangements have gone for four months without pay, making it difficult for them to put food on the table.

Their counterparts on government payroll, however, continue to draw salaries.

The least paid government primary school teacher takes home Shs470,000.

Net pay of a grade five arts teacher employed by government in a secondary school is Shs640,000 while a graduate on government payroll takes home at least Shs810,000.

Private primary schools in Mbarara Municipality pay teachers between Shs200,000 and Shs700,000 monthly; the average monthly pay being Shs300,000.

The average pay for teachers in private secondary schools and those under private arrangement in government institutions is Shs400,000, according to a Daily Monitor survey conducted this week.

There are 1,353 teachers in Mbarara Municipality who are registered with Federation of Non-State Education Institutions of Uganda (FENEI), according to Mr Laban Kanywa, the chairperson of the association in western region.

The private schools registered with the federation in the whole country are 2,000. Mr Kanywa says there are about 7,000 private primary and secondary schools across the country and he puts the average number of teachers in each institution at 20. This translates into 140, 000 teachers in private primary and secondary schools.

Majority of these are currently struggling. “Those of us who live in urban areas, life is extremely hard for us,” says Mr Emmy Robert Musinguzi, a teacher at Mandela Junior Primary School in Mbarara Municipality.

He has taught for 10 years and looks after a family of three. “I was last paid in March, the same applies to most of my colleagues in private schools here. I know this because I am the coordinator for teachers under FENEI in Mbarara Municipality,” says Mr Musinguzi.

Mr Johnson Musigyi Mudene, a primary school teacher in Mbarara, had to return to his home in Kabale District because living in town become extremely difficult.

“I am now in my home village in Kyanamira Sub-county in Kabale District where I am preparing my garden to plant Irish potatoes,” says Mr Mudene.

“Recently, I rang my boss asking for my salary of March but he told me I should be patient until the school reopens. I just wanted money to buy Irish potato seeds,” he said.

Mr Francis Mucunguzi, a teacher at Little Angels Primary School in Ntungamo Municipality, says he is exhausting his savings, including selling a few goats he had bought.

“We have been home together with my wife and children since the school closed. I went to the village, sold some goats and the money is over. I think the next move is going back to the village,” says Mr Mucunguzi, .

Ms Brendah Kafureka, a teacher who was working in Ntungamo District, says: “I had to go and stay with my husband in Mbarara. I pray for him every day that he is able to get us what to eat.” Mr Denis Tukwatsibwe, a teacher at St Catherine Girls Secondary School, a private school in Kazo District, says many of his colleagues shifted to the village. “We have settled home, the school is not paying salaries because it is closed,” says Mr Tukwatsibwe.

At Kazo Secondary School, a government institution, only 16 teachers out of 48 teaching staff are on government payroll. The 32 depend on money paid by parents as fees. They are paid Shs330,000 per month. The school has 650 students.

“It is even difficult to collect 80 per cent of all school fees in a given term. Government cannot allow spending of capitation grant on paying private teachers’ wages; that money has to be spent on extracurricular activities and stationary. The economic situation of these teachers is very bad, they are not being paid,” says Mr Wilson Twesigye, the director of studies at the institution.

Directors speak out

The director of Kabale Trinity College in Kabale, Mr Job Tumwebarize, says majority of students had not paid all school fees and it has not been possible to pay salaries for teachers. “We distributed the food that was meant to feed the students to the teachers,” says Mr Tumwebaze.

Mr Erasmus Habasa, the director of Kabale Brian Storm High School in Kabale, says: “We are in touch with our teachers although we don’t have money now. It is our prayer that Covid-19 gets controlled so that education institutions can begin operating. We have always encouraged our teachers to own personal businesses as side income but many investments are equally affected.”

Mr Kanywa, who is also the director of Global High School in Mbarara, says teachers who are in town need food yet they are at the same time paying rent. “There are also those who don’t have any rural establishment and the don’t have anywhere to relocate to,” he says.

He says it is only in very few schools where parents had paid all fees at 90 per cent.

The Ministry of Education in May wrote to proprietors of private education intuitions directing them to pay their teachers.

However, Mr Kanywa and Mr Patrick Kabooyo, the executive secretary for the FENEI, say directors doesn’t have money to pay teachers.

On June 2, FENEI wrote to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education indicating their inability to pay teachers. They also asked the ministry to allocate money to private teachers savings and credit cooperative organisations and allow private teachers access 20 per cent of their NSSF savings.

“It is not easy for directors to access the money they are talking about in Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and Uganda Development Corporation (UDC),” says Mr Kaboyo.

The State minister for Education (Primary), Ms Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, on Tuesday said many other categories of workers have been affected.

“You realise it’s not only private school teachers; there are those employed in tourism, there are those in salons. Some workers’ salaries have been cut and others are no longer being paid at all,” Ms Sseninde said.

Compiled by Alfred Tumushabe, Perez Rumanzi & Robert Muhereza