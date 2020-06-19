Private security guard arrested over Jinja murder

By DENIS EDEMA

JINJA- Police are investigating the murder of a man whose neck was slit by assailants in Jinja town.

The man’s body was found in a residential house on Plot 76, Muvule Crescent, Jinja Central Division in Jinja Municipality, on Thursday.

Mr Abubaker Kintu, the area village chairman said that the house was being guarded by private security guards.

"I was informed of the incident by the officer-in-charge of Magwa Police Post. When I went to the scene, I found a naked body of the man lying in a pool of blood on a mattress in one of the servant quarters,” Mr Kintu said. “All I know is that during day time, there is a man who guards the premises, and at night it is guarded by an armed private security guard from Industrial Security Services.”

He said that a guard who had reported for the night shift is the one who called his supervisor after finding the body in the house.

According to Mr Kintu, the owner of the house that has not been occupied for close to two years, lives abroad.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said tat they are holding one security guard as investigations into the crime start.