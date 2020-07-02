Prof Barya arrested after woman knocked dead
Thursday July 2 2020
Police Wednesday arrested former Makerere University Vice Chancellor Venansius Baryamureeba in connection with the knocking of a woman dead and injuring another on Tuesday night.
Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy police spokesperson, said Mariam Namusoke died on the spot while Ms Mariam Jagenda was admitted to Mulago hospital.
“Prof Baryamureeba was detained at night, and he is facing offences of causing death and injuries through dangerous driving. He will also be charged with violating Ministry of Health directives on containment of coronavirus since he was driving during curfew period,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.
Asks for bond
Police told Daily Monitor that Prof Baryamureeba asked to be released on bond, saying he had suffered injuries and needed treatment.
Mr Owoyesigyire said they were considering releasing him on bond if the assessment of the medical officers proves he needs attention. On the offence of driving under curfew under the Public Health (Control of Covid-19 Rules 2020), Prof Baryamureeba faces up to three months in jail if convicted.
He is being held under the old traffic law of 1998, which provides for a five-year jail sentence or a fine on conviction.
Section 108(1) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998 states that a person who causes death through dangerous driving, on conviction, is sentenced to a fine of not less than 75 currency points (Shs1.5m) and not exceeding 200 currency points (Shs2m) or imprisonment of not less than two years and not exceeding five years or both.
The law also allows court to “award to any person injured by the offender or the dependent of any person whose death arises out of the commission of the offence, compensation not exceeding 50 percent of any fine paid by the convicted person in respect of the offence”.
However, under the amended Traffic Act 2020, there is no alternative of a fine for a person convicted for causing death through dangerous driving.