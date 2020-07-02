Prof Barya arrested after woman knocked dead

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police Wednesday arrested former Makerere University Vice Chancellor Venansius Baryamureeba in connection with the knocking of a woman dead and injuring another on Tuesday night.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy police spokesperson, said Mariam Namusoke died on the spot while Ms Mariam Jagenda was admitted to Mulago hospital.

“Prof Baryamureeba was detained at night, and he is facing offences of causing death and injuries through dangerous driving. He will also be charged with violating Ministry of Health directives on containment of coronavirus since he was driving during curfew period,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Asks for bond

Police told Daily Monitor that Prof Baryamureeba asked to be released on bond, saying he had suffered injuries and needed treatment.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they were considering releasing him on bond if the assessment of the medical officers proves he needs attention. On the offence of driving under curfew under the Public Health (Control of Covid-19 Rules 2020), Prof Baryamureeba faces up to three months in jail if convicted.

He is being held under the old traffic law of 1998, which provides for a five-year jail sentence or a fine on conviction.