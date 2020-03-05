Prosecutor gives police 8-page questions for Seiko file

By ANDREW BAGALA

The Resident State Attorney has returned Lt Col Juma Seiko’s shooting case file to police, with eight pages of questions that the detectives must answer before it is sanctioned.

Lt Col Juma Seiko is alleged to have shot and injured two people after his car was involved in an accident at Mambule Road in Mulago, a city suburb, on February 9.

Another person is said to have fainted during the gunshot, but police say he has since recovered.

A police source said the State Attorney told detectives that they must answer all the questions if the case file is to be sanctioned.

The State Attorney has asked detectives to interview the eyewitnesses and also collect more exhibits from the suspect and victims.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango yesterday confirmed that the file has been returned from the Resident State Attorney with queries that they are now answering.

“Our detectives are working at fulfilling the queries posed by the Resident State Attorney and then resubmit the file for sanctioning,” Mr Onyango said.

Lt Col Seiko was released on police bond, while the victims are still in hospital.

Police had earlier focused on charges of attempted murder against Lt Col Seiko, but they later amended the charge to unlawful wounding of two people.

The dropped offence of attempted murder attracts lengthy sentences on conviction, while unlawful wounding attracts a maximum of three years imprisonment.

According to Section 222 (a) of the Penal Code Act, any person who unlawfully wounds another commits a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

Police defended the amendment of charges basing on Lt Col Seiko’s statement that he was defending himself from mob that wanted to kill him.

Lt Col Seiko too told the Daily Monitor that he acted in self-defence after he was beaten and pelted stones, escaping with injuries.

The case was the second incident in which Lt Col Seiko was suspected to have been involved in a shooting.

On December 3, 2016, one of his body guards, Mr Alex Cherotich, an ex-soldier, shot dead Ogwang Lamex and Fred Sembatya, both boda-boda riders, at Lt Col Seiko residence in Nakasero, Kampala. He also injured David Ssenkubuge and Solomon Mugabi.

Police quizzed Lt Col Seiko but he was not charged.

In September last year, the High Court in Kampala sentenced Cherotich to 35 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.