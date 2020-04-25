By Derick Kissa and Denis Edema

Protestors on Saturday stormed Jinja Court demanding for the release of Mr Eric Sakwa, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Jinja who was Friday arrested and charged with manslaughter before he was remanded to prison.

Armed with placards inscribed with words praising the RDC, the protestors broke through the closed court premises seeking access to the empty court rooms chanting his name.

According to some of the protestors who spoke to this reporter, Mr Sakwa who is accused of causing the death of Charles Isanga, robbery and malicious damage to his property, was maliciously arrested and charged.

One of the protestors, Ms Milly Nkumba, accused the area politicians and land grabbers of being behind the RDC’s arrest because he (RDC) has been fighting them.



“Mr Sakwa has helped Jinja in general because we can now have sleep after fighting thugs who were terrorizing Jinja. He has fought land grabbers in Jinja and politicians who connive with them. We need our RDC back,” She shouted.

Ano5ther protestor, Mr Eliot Tibita said Mr Sakwa has been implementing the president’s directives which a section of politicians in the district did not like and therefore want to see him transferred so that they can continue with their crimes like land grabbing.

Advertisement

“Jinja has been in fights for a long time. We ask the politicians who are behind the RDC’s arrest to stop before we take issues into our own hands. Mr Sakwa has done what he is supposed to do. We know some people who are intentionally fighting him because they need him out of office so that they can continue committing their crimes unbothered,” he said.

The outspoken RDC was on Friday arrested and arraigned in court before he was remanded to Kirinya government prison in Jinja for alleged manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

He is jointly charged with two others. They include; Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.

A Muslim leader prays for Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Sakwa, moments before he was driven to Busesa Prisons in Bugweri District on April 24, 2020 where he was remanded for manslaughter charges. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA