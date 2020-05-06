Public servants in Bugweri stranded as HR quits

By Philip Wafula

Civil servants in Bugweri District are uncertain about their April salaries after the human resource officer tendered in her resignation after only seven months on the job.

Ms Esther Kagoya on April 27 wrote to Mr Jonathan Hosea Mukose, the chief administrative officer, requesting to return to her substantive duties as parish chief of Nsale Parish in Ibulanku Sub-county, a post she relinquished last September.

However, Mr Mukose declined the request, saying Ms Kagoya is required to compute the salary payment for April.

Some of the affected civil servants, including more than 60 teachers, have not been paid for the last nine months.

This is partly because their data from National Identification Registration Authority failed to be matched with the Ministry of Public Service’s validation system.

The teachers accuse Ms Kagoya of being computer illiterate and lacking adequate knowledge to do her work, an allegation Mr Mukose alluded to in his letter.

“You are quite aware that you have a support officer who can take you through the process,” Mr Mukose wrote.

Mr Dan Ndyamureeba, a principal HR manager in the Ministry of Public Service, said the letter was an indication that the HR official may not have adequate knowledge to handle human resource matters.

Mr George Tighawalana, the district education officer, acknowledged that they have been having challenges with human resource.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Kagoya were futile as she had not responded to our calls nor messages by press time.

Mr Ndyamureeba said Mr Mukose should have written to Public Service.

“He has the facilitation; why is he not bothered to come to the ministry for clarification? The HR unit is supposed to have principal HR, senior HR and an HR but you can see they have nobody and the problem could be that,” he said.

However, on March 5, Mr Mukose wrote to the Ministry of Public Service requesting that the teachers be considered for validation.

“The teachers have not accessed government payroll and the financial year is soon ending. I, therefore, request that they are considered for validation in order to access the Government payroll,” the letter read in part.

