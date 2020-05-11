Public shuns face masks

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

KAMPALA- President Museveni’s measure for the mandatory wearing of face masks for anyone going in public remains largely ignored as many people have shunned the protective gear.

On Monday, while giving his latest address on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the President announced additional measures, including mandatory wearing of face masks as he extended the lockdown for another 14 days to prepare for gradual reopening of the country.

The President reopened up some businesses including warehouses, wholesale shops, garages, metal and wood workshops, among others. Following the partial reopening, many people have returned to the roads and streets without masks which are meant for protection in public.

A stroll through Kasangati town in Wakiso District yesterday showed that the number of open businesses and the number of people moving on the roads had increased but the people were not wearing masks.

At the Deputy Resident District Commissioner’s office in Kasangati, the staff and people coming in as well as the security personnel camped in the area did not have masks.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth Ochola, announced that all enforcement personnel would have to wear protective gear after an officer in Masindi Barracks tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said police would not arrest people for not wearing masks but would rather sensitise and encourage them to wear the protective gear. About 3,500 people were arrested by Wednesday for breaking other running presidential directives.

President Museveni told Ugandans that textile manufacturer, Nytil, was making cloth masks. Nytil also confirmed on Tuesday that about 1.5 million masks were ready for the market.

Many shops and supermarkets in Kasangati and other suburbs, however, did not have any masks on sale by Wednesday.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health said efforts are underway to sensitise the masses on the importance of using masks.

“This is more of a behaviour change. People need to appreciate the importance of using a mask whenever they go out of their homes. We will continue to educate the masses. We will not stay indoors forever. People need to know that this is for their own good, we cannot police everyone,” Dr Atwine said.

Health experts have warned that lack of adherence, however, could potentially negate the efforts and achievement so far made in the fight against the pandemic.