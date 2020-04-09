Quarantined woman dies in her room

By RASHUL ADID

A suspected coronavirus patient in Koboko has died in her isolation room.

The patient was picked up on Saturday by Koboko District surveillance medical team from her home after developing Covid-19 signs and symptoms such as general body weakness, sore throat, and headache. She passed on before her results were released.

Dr Denis Oloya, the acting District Health Officer, said the woman was picked up from her home in Arabanga Village, Degimba Parish after getting information from the locals.

“On Saturday, the team after getting the information, we were able to arrange the laboratory team, the refrigerator equipment and transport to go and pick the suspect in her home; we picked her samples and sent to Uganda Virus Institute. But unfortunately, she died in her room,” he said.

Dr Oloya said to avoid risks and exposing people to the suspected patient, whose status has not yet been known, the medical burial team took it up to bury the body and all those (five in number) who were in close contact with her have been picked up and isolated.

Revealing her previous health history, Dr Oloya said the woman had a miscarriage some weeks before. “This is why she could have developed some complications after having miscarriage,” he added.

He, however, expressed concern over the continuous entry of foreigners from neighbouring countries such as South Sudan, and DR Congo through some of the ungazetted borders which he says will put lives of people at risk.

Currently, Koboko District is isolating 11 people, two of which are suspected Covid-19 cases. So far, one of the results came out negative. Three Congolese, one south Sudanese and five others came in close contact with the deceased.

Capt Yahaya Kakooza, the Resident District Commissioner, called for calmness among the locals as the district health team and leaders still wait for the results from Uganda Virus Institute.

Uganda has so far confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus and more tests are being carried.