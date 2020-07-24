By YASIIN MUGERWA AND FRANKLIN DRAKU

One by one, Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama on Tuesday called into his office all the affected officials and gave them two days to pack up and leave office or be arrested.

Sources privy to the goings on in the EC told Daily Monitor that the affected officials were given three options; to resign in public interest, apply for early retirement , or be dismissed with disgrace.

Justice Byabakama, the sources say, without mincing words, told affected EC officials that he was relaying clear instructions from the President and would not entertain any questions.

In the closed-door meeting, the top EC officials led by Mr Sam Rwakoojo, the Secretary to the Commission, demanded to know the crime(s) they reportedly committed and whether there was any letter from the President to that effect. But Justice Byabakama reportedly in a terse reply only said: “I don’t know”.

Eight top EC officials, including Mr Rwakoojo, the accounting officer, were verbally fired on Monday amid an on-going parallel IGG investigation into accusations of corruption and abuse of office in the national electoral body.

It is not clear whether their woes are in any way connected to the matters raised in the January 18 whistle-blower’s petition to the IGG.

Other affected EC officials on the original list include Director Finance and Administrator Joseph Lwanga, Godfrey Wanyoto, (head of procurement), Jotham Taremwa (public relations officer), Pontius Namugera (Information Technology director), Jordan Lubega (Administrator networks) and Mr Musuza Charles and Edgar Kasigwa, both data specialists.

Pardoned EC officials

Although the original list of the targeted officials had eight names, the sources close to EC told Daily Monitor last evening that the chairman has since edited the line-up and “pardoned” some officials.

It is not clear whether the President, who allegedly ordered the purge at the electoral body, was the one who had a change of heart and issued the pardon.

Mr Jordan Lubega, the administrator networks, and Mr Musuza Charles from the data section, have since been pardoned and removed from the list of the affected staff.

In the corridors of the commission, there are fears among some EC staff that more names would be added on to the list to face the axe.

Mr Byabakama released a statement yesterday in which he confirmed early retirement of top four EC officials; Mr Rwakoojo, Mr Namugera, Mr Taremwa, and Mr Wanyoto.

He also revealed that “the modalities for handing over of respective offices is ongoing.”



“The Electoral Commission wishes to thank the said staff for their contribution to the institution during their stay. The Commission further wishes them well in their future endeavours,” Mr Byabakama wrote.

The departure of the accounting officer, the head of finance and administration, the director procurement, and the communications boss, has plunged EC into a paralysis at a time when the country is preparing for the 2021 general election.

Role of accounting officer

Under the EC Act, 2019, all funds of the commission are administered and controlled by the secretary who is also the accounting officer in accordance with the Public Finance and Management Act, 2015. But without an accounting officer now, it will be difficult for the Secretary to Treasury to release funds to the electoral body.

For now, EC cannot expend any monies in the budget without an accounting officer in place.

The procurement of ballot papers and other transactions for the 2021 polls have been halted pending an appointment of an acting directors. The commission is expected to convene this week to discuss the fate of four top EC officials who applied for early retirement and also replace Mr Rwakoojo and team before it is too late.

Under the law, the officers and employees of the commission are appointed by the commission in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

The staff hold office on terms and conditions determined by the commission in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

Mr Rwakoojo and other affected officials have not publically spoken on the alleged sacking or forced retirement.

Those who talked to Daily Monitor yesterday and demanded to know the crimes they committed, cited witch-hunt and office politics.

They have asked the commission and the IGG to expedite investigations into allegations of corruption and denied any wrongdoing.



EC boss speaks out on sacked officials



The chairperson of the Electoral Commission yesterday dismissed claims that officials were sacked by President Museveni on allegations of corruption and abuse of office, but said the officials resigned for personal reasons.

Daily Monitor on Monday reported about the sacking of eight officials over printing of ballot papers and a number of corruption cases within the commission.

“Electoral commission has noted reports in the media about the status of employment of some of our staff and we wish to clarify on the matter that the following staff have tendered in their application for early retirement from the commission on personal grounds. Mr Sam Rwakoojo, the accounting officer who doubles as the secretary to the Electoral Commission, Mr Godfrey Wanyoto, the head of procurement, Mr Jotham Taremwa, public relations officer, and Mr Pontius Namugera, the information technology director,” Justice Simon Byabakama yesterday said.

He, however, remained silent on the other four.

Mr Rwakoojo about two months ago applied for the renewal of his contract for the position of the secretary and accounting officer to the commission, and it was duly renewed. However, we were unable to ascertain for how long the contract had been renewed.

When questioned on why someone who a month or so ago asked for a job is now seeking for an early retirement, Justice Byabakama said: “It is not strange phenomenon or occurrence for someone to seek to retire early even though a month or two months back your contract was renewed. Circumstances do change every day so to me this is not a strange scenario or phenomenon.”

Asked if the exit of Mr Rwakoojo, who has been the commission accounting officer for the last 20 years, will not have a huge effect ahead of the General Election, Justice Byabakama said the commission is premised on institutional arrangement and that work will continue.

“Yes, Mr Rwakoojo has been the secretary and accounting officer of this institution, but the commission is built on systems not individuals. Today Mr Byabakama can cease to be the chairperson of the commission, but the commission will not come to a standstill, it will still continue to function. So I want to assure that the work of the commission is going on and we want the people of Uganda to know that the roadmap will continue to be implemented.