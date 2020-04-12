RDC Bamwine accused of mismanaging Covid-19 relief items

By JESSICA SABANO

MUKONO- Mukono District COVID-19 Taskforce officials are in the spotlight for allegedly under declaring the number of mattresses that were donated by Royikem Industries Limited.

Last Monday, Royikem Industries Limited, which manufactures Rose Foam brand mattresses, handed over 500 mattresses and 3,000 litres of fuel to the taskforce led by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwiine, in response to government appeal for support from the private sector to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The RDC promised to declare the donation to the National Taskforce led by the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

However, during a televised address on Wednesday, President Museveni announced that Royikem Industries Limited, had donated 200 mattresses.

The management of the company and the board chairman, Mr Ronald Nyanzi said they were shocked by the lack of transparency that was exhibited by officials of Mukono District Covid-19 Taskforce.

"I am surprised the President didn't read the exact number of mattresses, meaning they received only 200 yet we gave out 500 mattresses," Mr Nyanzi said at the weekend

But Mr Bamwiine denied any wrong doing, saying there is a possibility that the President read out a donation of 200 mattress from a different company but not Royikem Industries Limited.