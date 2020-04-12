  1. Home
RDC Bamwine accused of mismanaging Covid-19 relief items

Sunday April 12 2020

Mr Bamwine (R) while receiving the 500 mattresses from Royikem Industries Limited recently. PHOTO BY JESSICA SABANO  

By JESSICA SABANO

MUKONO- Mukono District COVID-19 Taskforce  officials are in the spotlight for allegedly under declaring the number of mattresses  that were donated by Royikem Industries Limited.

 Last Monday, Royikem Industries Limited, which manufactures  Rose Foam brand mattresses, handed over 500 mattresses and 3,000 litres  of fuel to the  taskforce led by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwiine, in response to government appeal for support from the private sector to fight the spread of Covid-19.

 The RDC promised to declare the donation to the National Taskforce led by the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

 However, during a televised address on Wednesday, President Museveni announced that Royikem Industries Limited, had donated 200 mattresses.

The management of the company and the board chairman, Mr  Ronald Nyanzi said they were shocked by the lack of transparency that was exhibited by officials of  Mukono District Covid-19 Taskforce.

"I am surprised the President didn't read the exact number of mattresses, meaning they  received only 200 yet we gave out  500 mattresses," Mr Nyanzi said at the weekend

But Mr Bamwiine denied any wrong doing, saying there is a possibility that the President read out a donation of 200 mattress from a different company but not Royikem Industries Limited.

“We are not crooks to steal what doesn’t belong to us. Whatever was donated was handed over the relevant authorities,” he said.

