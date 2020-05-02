Amuru appeals for help to support quarantine centre

By CISSY MAKUMBI & SUZAN NANJALA

Leaders in Amuru District have asked the National Covid-19 Taskforce to supply food relief items and other medical supplies to the quarantine centre in the area.

The district has 37 people under quarantine at Pabbo Secondary School.

Ms Lucy Akello, the district Woman MP, said since the quarantine centre is at Elegu border, many people who were put under quarantine do not have relatives in the region to provide food for them.

“Our case in Amuru is exceptional and it is on that note that we are demanding the National Taskforce on Covid-19 to consider supporting us with food and other essentials,’’ Ms Akello said on Thursday.

Mr Michael Lakony, the district chairperson, said the medical supplies are inadequate at the border, thus putting health workers at risk.

“The situation is terrible, the national taskforce should consider districts at the border entry points, otherwise we might fail to win the battle,’’ Mr Lakony said.

Ms Linda Auma, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said: “We are overwhelmed, the district is large and also being at the border, the risks are high, we are calling on the national taskforce to give a helping hand, she said.

Dr Atek Kagirita, an official at the National Covid-19 Taskforce, said they would get in touch with the RDC’s office to find a way of helping them out.

“We are working out a mechanism on how best they can be helped,’’ Dr Kagirita said.