RDC Sakwa storms DISO's office, accused of vandalism

By DERRICK WANDERA

Chaos ensued last evening when embattled Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Sakwa stormed the office of the District Internal Security Officer (DISO) causing a stampede as he demanded for the key to his own office.

At about 4:30pm, Mr Sakwa and other people, about 30 of them showed up at the DISO’s office.

Upon entering, he found the deputy DISO, Mr John Mugomba whom he told that he had reported for work so he should be given the key to his office.

Mr Mugomba says he told Mr Sakwa that he doesn’t keep the key to the office before he advised him to consult with the DISO who was not in office at the time.

“They came in a big group and Mr Sakwa demanded for the key to his office. When I said I didn’t have it, one of them caught the laptop with which I was working, threw it on the flow and it got damaged. This is government property and I don’t know where they got the anger to vandalise things in a public office,” he said.

In a short video that went viral on different social media platforms, Mr Sakwa is seen demanding to have the key to his office to resume work.

“I need the key to my office, I am tired of working from under a tree as if I don’t have an office. I need it right now,” he said.

The RDC last week secured an interim order to return to the office until an application challenging his interdiction is disposed.

Asked to comment about the events that happened last evening, Mr Sakwa on Wednesday refuted the claims of vandalism and insisted that when he didn’t get the key, he marched out of the DISO’s office.

“I didn’t touch anything and he should come clear on this. I stood four meters away asking for the key which he said he didn’t have and I went out,” he said.

Mr Sakwa was last month arrested and later released by court on bail on charges of manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage on property.

Last week, President Museveni’s letter suspending the embattled RDC for two months as detectives continue with investigations into the cases emerged.

“With the addition of death, it becomes very serious. It is good Sakwa got bail. Let him go on leave for two months and work with the Director of Public Prosecutions and the court system to get the facts and conclude the case,” in part read President Museveni’s letter dated May 11.

However, Mr Sakwa said, “I have never received this letter. The letter wasn’t addressed to me and I was not in copy. No one has brought to me that letter officially so I can’t stop carrying out my duties.”

Mr Mugomba said he reported the matter to Jinja Central Police Station last evening and the officers are yet to act.

Yesterday, the District Police Commander Jinja, Mr Hasunira Ahmed said they were handling the matter referring us to the head of Public Relations Office for details on the case.

“We have this case and we are handling it. The PRO can give you more details if you need them,” Mr Hasunira said in a telephone interview.