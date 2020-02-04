RDCs faulted for failing to monitor government projects

By POLYCAP KALOKWERA

GULU- The Minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza has faulted Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Acholi and Lango sub regions for failing to effectively monitor the implementation of government programmes like Operation Wealth Creation.

“Instead of monitoring government programmes and projects, you are busy looking for your votes. It’s your right to exercise whatever is right politically but you have to resign first. Give us your resignation letter and we will let you do what you wish,” Ms Mbayo said during a workshop for RDCs at Bomah Hotel in Gulu Municipality on Tuesday.

She said a number of RDCs have been accused of engaging in active political campaigns.

Ms Mbayo said that RDCs have failed to live to the moral standards expected of them as leaders which has affected service delivery.

“You are supposed to be foot soldiers of Mr President and reflect exactly what it means to be the president. Several times I have called you to answer some concerns over your behaviour. The protection I have been giving you has ceased,” she said.

The minister also warned them against antagonising district leaders, saying the attitude affects service delivery in the districts.

“Stop bickering. Stop abusing one another and stick to effectively performing and executing your duties. That energy is supposed to be channelled to productive activities,” the minister said.