Radio, TV programmes not helping rural pupils - Kadaga

By SAM CALEB OPIO

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has said the ongoing school radio and TV programmes are not helping rural pupils.

Ms Kadaga made the comments while addressing the Kamuli District Covid-19 taskforce officials and area MPs on Wednesday at the Kamuli Youth Centre.

While responding to the District Education Officer’s request for reconsideration of the School Radio and TV learning lessons, Ms Kadaga said she was shocked that the lessons are selectively taught thus disadvantaging rural learners who cannot afford TVs and radios.

“The DEO is right because in our rural areas we have poor TV signals, unreliable power and many distractions. I also thought the lessons are localised down to our common radios in Kamuli and Buyende,” Ms Kadaga said, promising to take it up with the Ministry of Education and handle the issue from an informed point.

The children complain that the teachers are fast, provide no option of asking questions for a repeat and they cannot take notes due to divided attention.

On March 18, the President ordered the closure of schools for a month as a measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this was later extended to a nationwide lockdown. It is still unclear when the schools will reopen.

Ms Kadaga also cautioned the leaders of Kamuli to stay away from the blame games in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adressing herself to the Covid-19 taskforce, the Speaker said: “We should stop wasting valuable time on technicalities and trivialities because we are handling emergencies,” she said.

Ms Kadaga urged the district Covid-19 taskforces to work transparently, support local innovation, maintain vigilance, and get experience to manage pandemics and disasters.

Ms Kadaga’s comments come at a time when she is under public criticism for defending the payment of Shs20m to each MP after Parliament endorsed Shs10b off the Sh304b supplementary budget to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, despite counsel from the Attorney General.

While addressing the nation on Tuesday, the President said the payment is illegal, and accused MPs of setting a trap for themselves by using public money at a critical time when the country needed it most. The President advised the MPs to hand it over to Chief Administrative Officers to facilitate the Covid-19 fight.