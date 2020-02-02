By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Three people have died and four others seriously hurt after a saloon car collided with a trailer at Kyapa trading centre along Mbarara -Masaka road, according to Police in Kiruhura District in western Uganda.

Rwizi region Police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira said the Saturday evening accident involved a trailer travelling from Mbarara to Kampala side and a Toyota Premio travelling from Lyantonde side to Mbarara.

‘’The fatal accident occurred about 35 km from Mbarara town,’’ Mr Kasasira said.

He said the trailer hit the other car when the driver attempted to overtake a bus that had been waved down by a mentally sick woman. The trailer then veered off the road and hit a nearby building.

“The woman stood in the middle of the road in attempt to stop the bus which slowed down and when the trailer driver tried to overtake the bus, he hit the other car coming from the opposite direction,” Mr Kasasira added.

He attributed the cause of the accident to the woman who allegedly obstructed traffic.