Reckless drivers to lose permits

By Tonny Abet

Kampala- The Ministry of Works and Transport has warned that government will start tracking and cancelling permits of drivers who are reckless in violating traffic rules and causing road accidents.

The Works minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, said the move is intended to curb road accidents and fatalities in the country.

“We are going to use demerit methods to handle the problem of poor driving and burden of road fatalities in the country. If you hit below 50 per cent, we demerit your permit,” Gen Wamala said last Friday in Kampala, while officiating at the Global Fleet Champions award ceremony organised by Brake, a UK based organisation fighting to end traffic tragedies.

Presenting the award from Brake to Marhk Investment Limited, Gen Katumba said the 2004 female-founded Transport and Logistics Company had shown the character that other firms should emulate.

Marhk won the 2019 award under the category of “sustainable journeys”, for their outstanding commitment to reducing road risk and fuel emissions in a difficult environment like sub-Saharan Africa, according to Brake.

According to the UK organisation, Marhk has had no criminal record of road fatality since its operation started.

Gen Katumba said the record demonstrates that road accidents are not necessarily being caused by poor roads but indisciplined drivers.

“We always hear complains like the roads are narrow, slippery, Chinese and the rest. It is not the problem of roads as Markh drivers have proven but it is our discipline in question,” he said.

Mr Sam Bambanza, the executrive director of Hope for Victims of Traffic Accidents, said the fatalities and effects of accidents on Ugandan road are life-sapping.

“We need a sustained, committed approach to address the substantial social and economic burden of road crashes in our country – this starts with government recognition that we have a national problem that requires financial investment and human resources,” Mr Bambanza said.

Ms Mary Williams Obe, the chief executive director of Brake, said the world should rise and fight traffic accidents.

“Road crashes are devastating events that rip families apart, and leave communities reeling in shock and victims feeling alone and without hope. Road deaths caused by work vehicles are a global catastrophe,” Ms Obe said.

ROAD ACCIDENTS

In 2016, Uganda’s road traffic fatality rate stood at 29 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with a global rate of 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people, and the African average of 26.6 deaths per 100,000 people. Last week, Parliament passed the Traffic and Road Safety Act of 1998, revising penalties and catering for emerging trends regarding technology and drug abuse.