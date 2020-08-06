Relief in Amuru as first surgery kicks off

By SUZAN NANJALA

Atiak Health Centre IV in Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District has launched its first successful operation, four years since the theatre was established.

Atiak Health Centre IV is the only government facility in Amuru District. The theatre was established in 2017 but due to lack of manpower, major operations could be referred to St Mary’s hospital, Lacor or to Gulu hospital.

There was jubilation at the facility at the weekend after the first beneficiary, Ms Eunice Atimango, 24, underwent a successful operation at the facility.

She was delivered through a C- section to a bouncing baby boy, who weighed 2.5Kgs.

The in-charge of Atiak Health Centre IV, Dr Angelo Oceng, said the theatre is now fully operational.

“The clinical officer we had went for further studies and returned as a qualified doctor. We are now able to do the work adequately at the facility,” Dr Oceng said.

He says the presence of two doctors will benefit pregnant mothers who have been trekking long distances for healthcare.

However, Dr Brown Oneka, one of the medical personnel, said the facility is still faced with staff challenges. He tasked the lower health facilities to refer complicated cases to them and advised patients to report early for antenatal care.

Patients who need urgent medical attention have been referred to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor or Gulu National Regional Referral Hospital in case the doctor was away on administrative matters.

The district health officer, Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, said they will ensure the theatre helps locals.

Last month, the State minister for Primary Healthcare, Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, directed the Chief Administrative Officer of Amuru to recruit surgeons to run the theatre at Atiak Health Centre IV.

Advertisement

Ms Kaducu’s directive followed complaints from locals who could not access major surgeries at the facility since it lacked a specialist.