Religious leaders call for repentance

By Ephraim Kasozi

Religious leaders Sunday continued adhering to the government directive on suspension of prayers in church buildings by praying from home as measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

Clerics conducted prayers in their respective worship centres and preached to their respective congregations live through different media in which they urged the faithful to repent and humble themselves in this period. At his Namirembe residence, Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba said there is need for people to recall their first love for God amid the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

“God is saying that people have forsaken the first love and He is calling onto us to repent. Consider where you have fallen short of God’s word and repent. Today even where we are experiencing coronavirus, God is asking us to turn back to Him,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced confirmed cases of coronavirus and there is anxiety everywhere and all superpowers have been put on their knees. This shows that whether you have money and power, you are nothing and this is the period for you recall your first love for God,” he added said.

The Rev Can Titus Baraka, who led the service at the Archbishop’s residence, asked believers to ensure effective hygiene as a measure to control and prevent spread of the virus.

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira reiterated the same message.

“In this situation, people are crying out to God to allow them go back to their churches, their businesses to resume, schools to re-open but how do you pray? We need to ask God that may your will be done in this time of crisis of the virus,” Bishop Luwalira said while preaching at Martyrs’ Church Katwe.