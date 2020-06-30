By Joseph Omollo

Residents of Agururu "A"1 in in Tororo Municipality on Tuesday blocked the burial of a female resident after suspecting that she was killed by her married sister.

The protesting villagers camped at the home of the suspect until police were deployed at the home.

The police later took the body for a post-mortem.

It's alleged that Zoweda Mohammud, 19, who was a senior two student at Tororo Progressive Academy, died after being stabbed on the neck by her sister on Monday night.

The suspected sister allegedly used a knife to commit the crime.

Residents also accuse family members of trying to conceal the crime by trying to secretly bury Mohammud’s body.

Whereas the suspect claimed that her sister fell on a sharp knife causing her death, some neighbours insist that police should carry out detailed investigations into the matter.

One of the neighbours told Daily Monitor that the suspect has been torturing the deceased accusing her of eloping with her husband, who owns a petrol station in the town.

The district police commander, Mr Rogers Chebene said that they have arrested the deceased's sister to question her.