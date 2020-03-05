Residents get first govt school in decade

By TAUSI NAKATO

Residents of Naminya Village, Wakisi Sub-county in Buikwe District have a reason to smile after one of the private secondary schools in the area was turned into a government school.

Following an outcry from area leaders, St Mark Senior Secondary School, Naminya, that has been private since 1986, is now government-aided.

The school sits on eight acres of land and currently has an enrolment of 547 students.

Ms Sumaya Nankinga, a parent, on Tuesday said the development will boost student enrolment and literacy levels.

“Most of the private schools in the area are too expensive. I’m a single mother of five and couldn’t afford such [private] schools which charge exorbitant fees; but now, my children can enrol for secondary education,” she said.

The chairperson of Wakisi Division, Mr Ayubu Lubanga, said there are 18 government-aided primary schools but there has been no secondary school.

The Buikwe District Education Officer, Mr Kizito Musasizi, said there are now eight government secondary schools and 163 Universal Primary Education schools in the district.

“Wakisi Sub-county was carved out of Najjembe Sub-county in 1972 and has been lacking a government secondary school; we have eight primary schools but with no secondary school.

“Those who can afford transport were taking their children to Jinja Senior Secondary School, and others to schools in Kayunga District which is quite a distance,’’ he said.

Mr Lubanga said the absence of a secondary school increased the school dropout rates in the area.

“Most of the pupils who have been completing Primary Seven have been venturing into boda boda business. About 75 per cent of commercial cyclists at Nile stage are from Wakisi, while girls have been engaging in early marriages,” he said.

Mr Lubanga said there are only four private secondary schools, which also have students from other areas being that they are too expensive for the residents

“Government had introduced USE in two of the private secondary schools but when the programme was phased out, it affected secondary school enrolment,’’ he said,.

On July 24, 2018 President Museveni, while on a visit to Nyenga Municipality to drum up support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) mayoral candidate, pledged a seed school.

The speaker of Wakisi Sub–county, Mr Gibril Kaisokampanga, said they want government to expand the school to accommodate more pupils.

“Last year, Wakisi had 1,800 candidates who sat from 18 government-aided schools and 57 private primary schools; but the new school so far has an enrolment of 150 Senior One students, while more than 1,600 are still stranded at home," he said.

The head teacher, Mr Eric Zesiro, said government should increase the classrooms because the new curriculum involves grouping of students.

“We need more classrooms because even the teacher-student ratio is high. Every class has more than 130 students instead of 50 per teacher and this affects their performance,’’ he said.

Background

USE education. In 2007, government introduced the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, with President Museveni announcing that government will establish at least one secondary school in every sub-county.

This, the President envisaged, would open access and create opportunities for poor students to attend secondary education.