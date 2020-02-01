By ALFRED TUMUSHABE

Former Security minister, Rtd Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has urged Ugandans to respect Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for restoring peace and order they are enjoying and pacifying Africa.

Speaking to mourners during burial of Major Naomi Karungi, 39, in Rwitsuru, Nyakahita in Nyakashashara Sub-county, Kiruhura District on Friday, Gen Tumukunde who also served as Director General Internal Security Organisation said Ugandans should not take the forces for granted given the situation they are in now and what it was in the past.

“The UPDF that you are not treating with much respect is an important Force and it is sustaining Africa. You have to recognize UPDF for doing great work even when they are not paid very well. UPDF got you from worse situations,” Gen Tumukunde said.

Maj Karungi, a helicopter pilot and squadron commander died alongside cadet pilot, John Benon Wokalo after a UPDAF Jet Ranger AF302 went down on Tuesday in Butambala District as they flew back to Entebbe from Mubende District where they had gone for an air force training exercise.

Gen Tumukunde said Maj Karungi used to fly him when he was working in government and described her as professional and dedicated officer.

“She was a pilot attached to me when I had a job in government. I worked with her for a long time. It will take a long time to get a person of Karungi’s caliber. She was very punctual; she would wait for the boss for two hours. She was strict and respectful. Whenever it was late, she would tell me ‘the helicopter cannot fly now, we will wait until tomorrow,” Gen Tumukunde said.

The Commander of the Air Force Lt. Gen Charles Lutaaya said Maj Karungi has been a role model in the air force after she broke the dominance of men.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi in a message delivered by Maj. Gen Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander of Land Forces said “her legacy will remain forever.”

Gen Kavuma said Maj Karungi was supposed to have gone to USA on January 17 to train as an instructor but she could not travel because the arrangements on the side of the host had not been finalized.

“Her patient character was one of the reasons she had been chosen to train as an instructor because it encourages learning. Maj. Karungi was a Born Again,” he said.

