Results of 1,262 candidates have been withheld

By Monitor Reporter

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has withheld results of 1,262 candidates who sat for the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

“Hearings of the withheld results will be done in accordance with the UNEB board decision, we shall expect the affected candidates with their head teachers to come for these hearings,” said Ms Mary Okwakol the UNEB chairperson.

Ms Okwakol, however, says that cases of malpractice have reduced compared to the previous years.

Ms Okwakol noted that the overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. She says it improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 percent, adding that there has been improvement in the performance of Biology.

"The 2019 UCE examination was conducted smoothly and free from leakage," she noted.