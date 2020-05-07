Returnee survives lynching over Covid-19 test

By David Oduut

There was chaos in Aligoi Village, Aligoi Sub-county in Bukedea District on Tuesday after residents nearly lynched one of their own, accusing him of returning to the village without testing for Covid-19.

The accused, a 30-year-old man, had reportedly gone to Kenya in February to work as a shamba boy but returned on Tuesday morning without the knowledge of residents.

Mr Jackson Osunge, the village defence secretary, said the returnee did not have documentation to prove he had been tested for Covid-19 while entering the country.

“Upon questioning, he said he had returned on foot via Namisindwa District. This terrified the locals and they immediately turned violent since they did not know his Covid-19 status,” Mr Osunge said.

He added: “He could have been infected while in Kenya so we do not want to take any chances much as he is one of our own.”

Kenya is one of the East African countries with the highest cases of coronavirus. By yesterday afternoon, the country had 535 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

A number of truck drivers coming in from Kenya have also tested positive to the deadly disease.

Mr Osunge said the locals pelted the returnee with stones and sticks while a maintaining.

Police, led by the district police commander, Mr Ezra Tugume, rushed to the scene and quelled the angry mob.

The Bukedea deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Charles Icogor, and the district chairperson, Mr Moses Olemukan, also got on the scene in time and whisked the suspect away for testing.

He was later quarantined at Bukedea Secondary School, where the district Covid-19 taskforce established an isolation centre.

Bukedea District has been marked among the high risk districts in the spread of Covid-19 as it lies on the highway plied by truck drivers entering in from the neighbouring Kenya.

On Monday, the district discharged 14 women from the isolation centre, who were suspected to have been in contact with the Kenyan driver who tested positive at Elegu border point in northern Uganda.

This has left locals on high alert, with many being very strict and harsh to truck drivers who attempt to make a stop.

The locals are also very vigilant and quick to note the presence of any stranger in their communities.