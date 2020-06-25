Returnees: Government forcing us into high-end hotels

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Some of the returnees from abroad took to social media to complain about how government has forced them into expensive designated quarantine hotels.

According to some of the returnees that arrived on June 9, government teams at the airport forced them into expensive hotels for quarantine despite their choice of cheaper facilities.

Genesis

“Trouble is, the government team that met us at the airport gave us only two choices: Hilton Hotel in Kampala ($135, about Shs500,000 a night) and St Stephen’s Suites in Entebbe ($50, about Shs186,000 a night), both excluding meals,” Mr Caesar Lubanga Kene posted a narration by Lino Owor Ogora on Facebook yesterday.

“I was naturally incensed that I could not be allowed to go to a government designated quarantine hotel of my choice. I protested, but nobody would listen,” Ogora added.

Some of the returnees claim they paid $110 (about Shs410,000) for two nights.

However, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, said there were no regular passengers allowed into the country then, adding that those who arrived during that period were humanitarian staff who came in on the request of the United Nations.

“UN has three accredited hotels where they take their staff. I remember Hilton Garden Courts, Kamwokya, and some other two, I don’t remember. I thought UN pays for them, if they were paying for themselves, there was no point forcing them there. Our team should have allowed them to go where they can afford,” he said.

Dr Mwebesa added that the matter should have been brought to his attention immediately to enable them go to hotels of their choice.

“They should have brought this to my attention immediately and I would have directed them to transfer to hotels of their choice. But it’s now late, they completed yesterday (Tuesday),” he said.