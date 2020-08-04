Row between NUP, UPC over red colour deepens

By Prossy Kisakye

A row between the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and National Unity Platform (NUP) over use of the red colour on their campaign insignia and related symbols has deepened.

UPC officials insist that it’s the duty of the Electoral Commission (EC) to redeem their red colour that has allegedly been hijacked by NUP.

UPC president, Mr James Akena says the party had earlier petitioned the EC to direct NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to drop the colour that is dominant in both People Power pressure group and the new party, arguing they gazetted it.

Mr Akena’s comments followed remarks by the spokesperson of NUP, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who advised UPC to go to court if they are aggrieved.