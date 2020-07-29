ICU patient at Rubaga Hospital tests positive for Covid-19

By MONITOR TEAM

A patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Rubaga Hospital, Kampala has tested positive for Covid-19 as Uganda’s cases on Wednesday rose to 1,140.

The patient is one of the four alerts from Kampala Metropolitan Area whose samples turned out positive with the virus, according to Ministry of Health officials.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general Health Services on Tuesday said another person, a contact to a previously positive case had also tested positive for the virus. These are among the five new cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

“Of the five confirmed cases; four are alerts from Kampala Metropolitan Area while one is a contact to a previously confirmed case. The contact was under quarantine at the time of test. One of the alerts is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Rubaga Hospital, Kampala,” Dr Mwebesa said before adding that the ICU patient at Rubaga is in the process of being evacuated to Mulago National Referral Hospital for better treatment.

The surveillance teams are investigating the possible source of infection of the Rubaga Hospital case and communication will be made accordingly, Dr Mwebesa said.

He further revealed that eight foreign truck drivers (seven Kenyans and one Tanzanian) who had tested positive for the virus at the border points were denied entry into Uganda.