Rugunda writes to Museveni over Face Technologies contract

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has written to President Museveni seeking guidance over the contract of Face Technologies, the company managing computerised driving permits in the country.

The letter follows an earlier directive from the President to the Prime Minister, asking the Ministry of Works and Transport not to renew the contract of Face Technologies when it expires on May 30.

However, owing to the current Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, and international travel restrictions, an inter-ministerial committee headed by Dr Rugunda has agreed that the company be given another six months extension to allow smooth transition.

The President on November 4, 2019 wrote to the Prime Minister directing that Uganda Security Printing Company takes over the work of printing the computerised driving permits and all other security printing work from June 1 of this year.

Since then, the company has moved swiftly and set offices at Uganda Railways Corporation premises and according to sources, the company had expected to kick-start work in June, but the Covid-19 outbreak force the project to be put the process on hold.

Dr Rugunda, in a letter dated May 11, addressed to President Museveni, said the outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the planned activities before the official opening and that the company will need three months after lifting the current lockdown to reinitiate the process.

“Your excellency, in our meeting on May 7, it was reported that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic brought about a number of practical challenges, which have upset the transition plan. The representative of Uganda Security Printing specifically informed the meeting that due to the existing international travel restrictions, the company will not be able to carry out certain crucial roadmap activities such as factory acceptance tests, pre shipment inspection of the equipment, and training of users. He, therefore, indicated that the company will require at least three months after the lifting of the travel restrictions to rearrange and implement the suspended activities,” the letter reads in part.

By press time, Daily Monitor was unable to get a response from both Statehouse and the Office of the President.