By Elly Katahinga

The State Minister for Labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana has been remanded to Kakiika Prison in Mbarara District on seven counts including attempted murder.

The Ruhsneyi County MP on Monday appeared before Ntungamo grade one Magistrate, Nazifa Namayanja who remanded him until tomorrow (September 8, 2020) when he will appear the Chief Magistrate for his bail application.

The 61-year-old former deputy attorney general was charged with seven offences including attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening violence and malicious damage, among others.



Several people including local politicians, Members of Parliament, his supporters and family members attended court with hope that Mr Rukutana would be released on bail.

Some of the notable politicians who attended court include the State Minister for Urban Planning Dr Chris Baryomunis who is also Kinkizi East MP, Former information Minister Jim Muhwezi, Suzan Muhwezi, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda and businessman Bob Kabonero, among others.

The minister and his three escorts were arrested on Saturday following a shooting incident in Ruhama, Ntungamo district in which one person was seriously injured and a motor vehicle damaged.

However, the three escorts did not appear in court and neither did anyone make mention of them.